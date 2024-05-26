Jungle Boogie reviews
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........t
May 26, 2024
Relaxed
First time writing a review, but more or less a way to share the experience with the taste. At least in the concentrate form, it picks and burns amazingly, but almost has a citrus soap taste to it. Great high, very relaxed, and a good hybrid for daily activities. I guess the downside was the soapy taste, but maybe it’s just me.