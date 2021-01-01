Loading…

Jungle Dream

Uplifted
Sleepy
Relaxed
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Jungle Dream is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Jungle Dream. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Jungle Dream effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 11 effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
100% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
100% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress

Jungle Dream reviews2

Strain spotlight