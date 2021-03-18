Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Jungle Dream
  4. Jungle Dream Reviews

Jungle Dream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jungle Dream.

Jungle Dream effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
100% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
100% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress

Jungle Dream reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
100% of people taste the flavor earthy

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Jungle Dream near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...