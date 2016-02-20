ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jungle Juice reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jungle Juice.

16

Avatar for Modifiedminds
Member since 2019
Heady thought holes
Avatar for adammahek
Member since 2016
Very good relaxing strain
Avatar for LDChaps
Member since 2019
One of the best shatter I got is from this strain...perfect with some friends to hang out
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Well now, my research shows Jungle Juice is a Sativa or a Sativa leaning Hybrid but, mine was an Indica containing 27% THC &amp; it was by Inhalence. The pale green buds had amber pistils with frosty white trichomes. Smell &amp; taste was sweet &amp; sour (fruity, floral, citrus, &amp; pine). Best w...
Avatar for QueenMAG
Member since 2017
One of they best highs ever. I first found this strain at Nuwu in las Vegas, Nv ( beetle juice) and its been love at first high ever since. Light on the body and energized for the mind.
Avatar for newbstatus138
Member since 2018
To be honest, I think it was eh. I know, I know, it all gets you high but this just wasn't doing it for me Felt it a lot in my eyes. A positive is that the high is relaxing. I suggest it for anyone that wants to go to sleep.
Avatar for wolfen731
Member since 2015
Fruity and delicious taste with a great cerebral feeling
Avatar for Geocali
Member since 2017
Got a nice strain with 24.7%THC wow very nice strain, and the flavoring are spot on, Might be my new favorite strain.
