Well now, my research shows Jungle Juice is a Sativa or a Sativa leaning Hybrid but, mine was an Indica containing 27% THC & it was by Inhalence. The pale green buds had amber pistils with frosty white trichomes. Smell & taste was sweet & sour (fruity, floral, citrus, & pine). Best w...
To be honest, I think it was eh. I know, I know, it all gets you high but this just wasn't doing it for me Felt it a lot in my eyes. A positive is that the high is relaxing. I suggest it for anyone that wants to go to sleep.