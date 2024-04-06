Jungle MAC reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jungle MAC.
Jungle MAC strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Jungle MAC strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........9
April 6, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
I took 3 dabs of this strain and I was on the moon, I felt so relaxed and focused that I fell asleep.
g........e
November 25, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
yo, this shit makes you feel youre the predator hunting mfs in the jungle, you feel like you’re on double time, and really focused and ready. kinda makes you wanna go outside and do stuff.
r........s
January 30, 2024
Aroused
Focused
Dry eyes
It does not wind you you down but is not quite a pick me up sativa. It mellows and calms adhd as well as anxiety which is why I picked it up. It also increases appetite.
k........m
April 20, 2024
Energetic
Uplifted
Just dabbed it. Tastes good. Feel like going out for a walk. Pretty high. I’d recommend it.