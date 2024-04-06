Jungle MAC is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Fire and Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC). Jungle MAC is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jungle MAC effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jungle MAC when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Capulator, Jungle MAC features flavors like citrus, floral, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Jungle MAC typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle MAC, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.