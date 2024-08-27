Not the greatest we’ve ever had, but it is by far one of the fastest acting strains we’ve ever tried. And my fiancé and I have tried a lot 😂 Definitely put us in a talkative yet relaxed mood and helped with our anxieties~ 10/10 would recommend -Fiancé’s Note This will definitely mellow you out. If you have any minor pains or aches, the CBD inside this strain will be a lifesaver for you. I felt a slight tingle at the start, but after a while it felt more like a massage. If you need to relax, or be a little more social, or even just be giggly or a bit more tired at bedtime: give this strain a shot!