Kacklesnatch reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kacklesnatch.
Kacklesnatch strain effects
A........a
August 27, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
This was amazing. I loved the feel and the vib I got from this strain. I was pretty talkive and it put me in a good mood and my anxiety went away. It's an anxiety killer. If you're nauseous, it will mitigate your symptoms.
c........5
January 30, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Definitely buzzy, a sativa. Taste is almost reggie thus 4 star. Powerfully buzzy, I must say. And LOL too.
f........1
January 21, 2025
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
Not the greatest we’ve ever had, but it is by far one of the fastest acting strains we’ve ever tried. And my fiancé and I have tried a lot 😂 Definitely put us in a talkative yet relaxed mood and helped with our anxieties~ 10/10 would recommend -Fiancé’s Note This will definitely mellow you out. If you have any minor pains or aches, the CBD inside this strain will be a lifesaver for you. I felt a slight tingle at the start, but after a while it felt more like a massage. If you need to relax, or be a little more social, or even just be giggly or a bit more tired at bedtime: give this strain a shot!