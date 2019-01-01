Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by Israel’s Seach Medical Cannabis Group, Kahavvai Mode is a cross of Northern Lights and Skunk #1. Beautiful light green buds with pink accents offer a tropical fruity flavor with notes of licorice and pineapple. Effects tend to be a cerebral high that brings on feelings of ease and clarity while also boosting appetite.