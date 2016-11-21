ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kalalau Kush

Kalalau Kush is a stimulating sativa-dominant hybrid named for the beautiful Kalalau Valley on the garden island of Kaua’i. This flower smells of guava with herbaceous undertones. The flavor is tropical, exhibiting hints of mango and musky spice. Kalalau Kush offers consumers potent cerebral energy and vigorous physical stimulation. It is ideal for outdoor activity and for patients combating depression and lethargy. This strain is produced by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank.  

Reviews

4

Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
Named after the breathtaking Hawaiian Valley she was born in, Kalalau Kush is the crown jewel of our collection, as she is the cherry on top of the gorgeous Hawaiian island chain. This strain was created crossing 2 'Ono (delicious) strains (Kaua'i Electric x Trinity Kush) in Kalalau Valley on the i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly
