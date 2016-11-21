Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Named after the breathtaking Hawaiian Valley she was born in, Kalalau Kush is the crown jewel of our collection, as she is the cherry on top of the gorgeous Hawaiian island chain.
This strain was created crossing 2 'Ono (delicious) strains (Kaua'i Electric x Trinity Kush) in Kalalau Valley on the i...