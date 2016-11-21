ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kalalau Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kalalau Kush.

Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
Named after the breathtaking Hawaiian Valley she was born in, Kalalau Kush is the crown jewel of our collection, as she is the cherry on top of the gorgeous Hawaiian island chain. This strain was created crossing 2 'Ono (delicious) strains (Kaua'i Electric x Trinity Kush) in Kalalau Valley on the i...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Mahalo nui loa! Da kine, representing northside Kauai. Props to the peeps from Princeville and Hanalei! Start em in town ~~~ take em down the trail ~~~ #surfsup
