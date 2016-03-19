Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kaleidos Dope.
Reviews
1
hashharlet
Member since 2015
beautiful strain, looks like colorful, green orange and purple popcorn! I wish I had a transparent grinder, then I could throw away my toy kaleidoscope! It has a pungent, fruit-like smooth hit. great trippy head high and relaxed body without couch lock