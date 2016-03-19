ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kaleidos Dope
  4. Reviews

Kaleidos Dope reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kaleidos Dope.

Reviews

1

Avatar for hashharlet
Member since 2015
beautiful strain, looks like colorful, green orange and purple popcorn! I wish I had a transparent grinder, then I could throw away my toy kaleidoscope! It has a pungent, fruit-like smooth hit. great trippy head high and relaxed body without couch lock
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review