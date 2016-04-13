We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Has to be one of my favorite strains. It makes me feel pretty active. Consistently when I smoked this strain, anytime I heard any music I just wanted to get up and dance, and I’d make up these random pop songs in my head that sound like they could actually be a song. (I get weird when I’m high)
3 phenos out of a 3 pack of beans. each very different. pheno 1 was a moderately yielding indica dominant specimen, it tasted exactly how it i thought it should have and took 9 weeks. Phenos 2 and 3 was too crap to bother talking about.
Never had kali dog before but after being able to sample this its a really enjoyable hybrid.
Serious citrus and fuel smells. Taste is good. Nice balanced effect that uplifted my mood, relaxed me whilst keeping me
SOMEWHAT clear headed LOL