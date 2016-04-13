ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kali Dog reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Kali Dog.

Member since 2020
Member since 2020
DA BOMB! Love this strain, strong and good for everything!
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Member since 2020
Member since 2020
Has to be one of my favorite strains. It makes me feel pretty active. Consistently when I smoked this strain, anytime I heard any music I just wanted to get up and dance, and I’d make up these random pop songs in my head that sound like they could actually be a song. (I get weird when I’m high)
Member since 2019
Member since 2019
Love this flavor. One rip of this and I’m ready to cook the lasagna.
Member since 2019
Member since 2019
Awesome strain. Gets it done for the higher tolerance people
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Member since 2016
Member since 2016
A winner for any kind of activity, from either relaxing in bed or just out having coffee with friends. Also one of the most gorgeous buds i’ve seen, light green covered in fluffy trichomes.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Member since 2017
Member since 2017
3 phenos out of a 3 pack of beans. each very different. pheno 1 was a moderately yielding indica dominant specimen, it tasted exactly how it i thought it should have and took 9 weeks. Phenos 2 and 3 was too crap to bother talking about.
Member since 2017
Member since 2017
Never had kali dog before but after being able to sample this its a really enjoyable hybrid. Serious citrus and fuel smells. Taste is good. Nice balanced effect that uplifted my mood, relaxed me whilst keeping me SOMEWHAT clear headed LOL
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted