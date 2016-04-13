ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 18 reviews

Kali Dog

aka Cali Dawg

Kali Dog

This OG Kush and Sour Diesel hybrid from Royal Queen Seeds is a powerful strain that has an overwhelming aroma of lemons and diesel fuel. Kali Dog is a sativa-dominant cross but a heavy influence from the indica genetics gives this strain a balanced effect that is described as uplifting, relaxing, and cerebral.

Avatar for ace971
Member since 2015
very skunky citrus smell. taste is a smooth and fine taste. very heavy smoke . effect is a clear high and actually even speed me up!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for TeReal9
Member since 2016
I can't feel my tongue and I want my mom.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jonkofied
Member since 2014
killer smoke
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for faheem15
Member since 2016
Smells and taste really fruity nice and dense, smells like fruity pebbles! I love it!
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jeffa967823
Member since 2015
Love this strain! Looks smells and tastes gtreat!
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Kali Dog

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

