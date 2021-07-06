Loading…
  3. Kapricorn OG
Kapricorn OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kapricorn OG.

Kapricorn OG effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Cramps
25% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
25% of people say it helps with nausea

Kapricorn OG reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
25% of people taste the flavor citrus
Earthy
25% of people taste the flavor earthy
Menthol
25% of people taste the flavor menthol

ReviewsNo Reviews

