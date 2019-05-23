ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kerosene reviews

Avatar for CinderAdmin
Member since 2019
This strain hits me interestingly. The "The White" side gives me that heavy body feel but the "Sour Diesel" side makes my mind race. I think this is the perfect movie night strain.
Avatar for sqg491
Member since 2019
WOW!!! This is some very hot fire! I wouldn't recommend for beginners and I STRONGLY recommend even experience smokers to start with a smaller than normal amount and let it hit you. My first 2 times smoking this I rolled a bit too much and both had my passed out within 30 minutes, but when I cut ...
Avatar for MaddestMonkey88
Member since 2019
This strain is pure gas that hits like a dab🤯
Avatar for EnthusedAndInfused
Member since 2018
Once you take a hit, you really understand how this strain got it's name. A very unique tasting bud, and I may have found my new favorite strain.
