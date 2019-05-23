Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
WOW!!! This is some very hot fire! I wouldn't recommend for beginners and I STRONGLY recommend even experience smokers to start with a smaller than normal amount and let it hit you. My first 2 times smoking this I rolled a bit too much and both had my passed out within 30 minutes, but when I cut ...