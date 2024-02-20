Key Lime Mints reviews
Key Lime Mints reviews
r........8
February 20, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Smell and taste are out of this world. All the way through it tastes like heaven. I got a nice calming body buzz going on but a super light, floating, heady high. Ears are ringing. Spacey. I can play with the kitten right or sit back and watch this Harry Potter marathon and im good to go! Definitely HIGHLY recommend
s........y
January 23, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Lovely to smoke anytime, highly recommend this strain,
K........d
September 27, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Yummy mouth feels