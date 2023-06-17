Keystone Banana reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Keystone Banana.
Keystone Banana strain effects
Keystone Banana strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
P........0
June 17, 2023
Relaxed
Talkative
Tingly
Uplifted
Great work strain. Gives you the relief needed to focus in a high stress, time constaining situation. Definitely relieves the edge without the sharpness. Can be functional and more productive because it stops your body from feeling the flaying effects. Simmers stress excellently.