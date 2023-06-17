Keystone Banana
Keystone Banana effects are mostly energizing.
Keystone Banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Skilletz and Gelato. Keystone Banana is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Keystone Banana effects include happiness, upliftment, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Keystone Banana when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Cresco, Keystone Banana features flavors like citrus, banana, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Keystone Banana typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Keystone Banana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Keystone BananaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Keystone Banana strain effects
Keystone Banana strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Keystone Banana products near you
Similar to Keystone Banana near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—