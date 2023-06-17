Keystone Banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Skilletz and Gelato. Keystone Banana is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Keystone Banana effects include happiness, upliftment, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Keystone Banana when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Cresco, Keystone Banana features flavors like citrus, banana, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Keystone Banana typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Keystone Banana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







