An ode to the Khyber Pass that bridges Pakistan and Afghanistan, Rare Dankness’ Khyber Kush is a Afghani-dominant cultivar with densely packed flowers that offer a sweet kushy aroma and floral flavor. Bred by crossing Rare Dankness #1 with Afghani #1 IBL, this strain produces rich lime green buds blanketed in frosty white trichomes and a high that may put you into a blissful state of relaxation for hours on end.