J........9
September 11, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
I didn't study the full effects but maaaan does this strain hit you in the face like a chair. The high grows so quickly and it's strong!! It definitely makes breakfast better than it is haha
a........d
June 7, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
Smoked King Cone in a fat King Cone. Great cinnamon and lavendar interplay in the flavor. High is felt mostly in the front of the head. I felt super focused on anything I was attending to, and this probably will make you hungry too.
r........5
December 11, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
My favorite at the moment