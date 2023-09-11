King Cone
King Cone is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato #33 and Gorilla Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. King Cone is a very special feminized seed which combines genetics from parent strains Gorilla Glue #4 and Sherbet. These indica genetics don’t stretch much, meaning she is suited to long periods of veg growth in order to deliver the best yields1. King Cone is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us King Cone effects include feeling creative, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose King Cone when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, King Cone features flavors like citrus, basil, hops, cinnamon, and lavender. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of King Cone typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. King Cone is a rare and exclusive strain that offers a bit of both gas and fruity sweetness with lots of cookies in a way that will please just about everyone. It has a lot of terpenes and potency, making it a delicious and powerful strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed King Cone, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
