King Kong, mothered by Ed Rosenthal Super Bud, is an indica-dominant hybrid with head-to-toe effects as strong as the giant ape himself. These dense conic buds come frosted in crystals and ribboned in hairs despite its short flowering time of only 7 to 8 weeks. King Kong is known to have a pungent sour, skunky smell with long-lasting effects that target pain, nausea, anxiety, and the appetite. King Kong has an uplifting and focused effect enjoyed by indica and sativa lovers alike.

707 reported effects from 93 people
Relaxed 68%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 39%
Focused 31%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 8%
Paranoid 7%

Avatar for Peppermint
Member since 2012
I got a strain called just Kong from local dispensary and wow it was a fantastic body high. I vaporized a nice bowl after waking up in the middle of the night and struggling to fall back asleep. It gave me such a warm relaxed sense of well-being and I fell into a timeless time-warp state after tha...
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for juelz06
Member since 2014
If you are a casual smoker, try to be carefull with the number of puffs you will take with this strain. Very Very potent and intense high. Sour smell and the high lasts forever (actually !!!) Top 3 strain for stress, pain anxiety. If you are looking to get munchies from this strain, you will eat lik...
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for CravenMorebuds
Member since 2015
If you have small window to bowl up and you want long lasting effects look no further than skull island. The might King Kong is ready to kick Godzilla's ass again. Thank you Mr Ask Ed, no telling how many peoples lives were improved with this strain. Classic sour skunk bud, first look would think yo...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for emola
Member since 2014
I was told this was hard to come by (a bit more expensive) and I can see why. My first hit (glass bowl) I could immediatly feel a FULL BODY stone coming on. Unlike other reviewers, I never got the sativa pickup - I went straight to the indica feel. The most potent herb I have ever smoked (20+ yrs...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Domdalom
Member since 2014
Excellent pick up from my first trip to Skippy Hotbox right here in Pedro. The buds are nice small nuggets covered in frost and dark orange hairs. My budtender made sure all the small lumber was taken off and all I was left with was nice beautiful green nuggets- all top shelf smoke. The smell is...
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Salmon River OG
Salmon River OG
More sleepyLeafly flower for Purple Gorilla
Purple Gorilla
More tinglyLeafly flower for Blackberry
Blackberry
More arousingLeafly flower for Blue Rhino
Blue Rhino
More gigglyLeafly flower for Hell's OG
Hell's OG
More sleepyLeafly flower for Abusive OG
Abusive OG
More sleepyLeafly flower for Grape Kush
Grape Kush
More euphoricLeafly flower for Kimbo Kush
Kimbo Kush
More hungry
Ed Rosenthal Super Bud
Chronic
User uploaded image of King KongUser uploaded image of King KongUser uploaded image of King KongUser uploaded image of King KongUser uploaded image of King KongUser uploaded image of King KongUser uploaded image of King Kong
