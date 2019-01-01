Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Coming from Dark Horse Genetics, Kings Banner is a cross of their very own Bruce Banner #3 and King Louis XIII OG x Joseph OG. Bruce Banner was named the strongest strain on Earth by High Times in 2014, and this cross increases that potency with heightened THC levels. With earthy and gassy flavors, this kushy strain may put you deep in the couch for hours on end.