HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Bruce Banner

aka Banner, OG Banner, Bruce

Bruce Banner, also known as "Banner" and "OG Banner," is a hybrid sativa weed strain with dense nugs and THC content that packs a punch. Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn't be such a stressed-out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake weed strain. Bruce Banner is potent, averaging a 21% THC level. If you're new to smoking Bruce Banner, expect the effects to be strong and to come on quickly before dissipating into a euphoric and creative high. The effects of Bruce Banner will linger in the head and may provide body relaxation. Bruce Banner is a bud best enjoyed during the daytime. This strain was originally bred by Dark Horse Genetics from a cross of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. Bruce Banner buds offer a diesel aroma with sweet undertones. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3. The dominant terpene of Bruce Banner is myrcene.

Bruce Banner strain effects

Feelings

Euphoric

Creative

Focused

Bruce Banner strain helps with

  • Stress
    29% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Bruce Banner strain reviews1,418

May 12, 2016
Loading...Focused
🚀...I'm sooo high, Good mornin!!..Out of Chronic Pain and Out of Sight with the Bruce!.. 11 STAR!!...Feelin' Up-Mellow, Mindful, Calm, Motivated and Energized.. ready to-gooo.... Feels like a Stress-Free day😍 Inflamation is Reduced and PTSD is Pacified.. no AM mind chatter while tokin BB😙. I'm Totally Baked after 2 HOOKA water bowls for Wake 'n Bake.. SO Smiley, Focused and Fun, the Peaced-Out energy of BB enhances my AM Yoga and keeps me gooooing for several hours... A perfectly Balanced Hybrid for this hippy chick..Be Well! ✌💋💚🚀🚀
February 8, 2017
🍆💪 Bruce Banner lives up to it's name! Chem Soda F1 x Starfighter x Coal Creek Kush x Strawberry Diesel! What a fantastic lineage. No wonder this strain has such a wild blend of effects. This sativa-dominant hybrid gives you an intense cerebral blast of motivation and creativity, followed by a very powerful body high. I was very surprised with how I felt from one hour to the next. Bruce packs a punch and is an amazing afternoon strain. Deep Roots Harvest did a fantastic job this time around! Great terpene profile! I had to review this strain again because it got me SO STONED I FORGOT I REVIEWED IT! a-Pinene: 6.08 mg/g, b-Myrcene: 3.11 mg/g, b-Pinene, 2.10 mg/g, Limonene: 2.02 mg/g, Linalool: 1.82 mg/g.
April 17, 2014
My hands down favorite strain! I'm one of those smokers who typically gets couchlocked and lazy easily, so most of my experiences have been occasionally inconsistent with reviews for some hybrid strains. Typically a 1/4 a week smoker, but I swear I smoked a 1/2 of this in a week because it was so good and I was even able to get more done than usual, as well what felt like driving with a pretty high degree of focus (only incredibly relaxed). I think the only thing remotely problematic with having this strain was that I had to buy a small supply of indica for my insomnia because this DEFINITELY doesn't help with that. ;)
Strain spotlight

Bruce Banner strain genetics

Bruce Banner grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
  • Well suited for sea of green (SOG)
  • Flowers pretty fast, at about 8 to 10 weeks
  • Yields typically reach up to 430g/m²
  • Can exhibit many different phenotypes

Photos of Bruce Banner

