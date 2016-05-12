Bruce Banner
aka Banner, OG Banner, Bruce
Bruce Banner, also known as "Banner" and "OG Banner," is a hybrid sativa weed strain with dense nugs and THC content that packs a punch. Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn't be such a stressed-out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake weed strain. Bruce Banner is potent, averaging a 21% THC level. If you're new to smoking Bruce Banner, expect the effects to be strong and to come on quickly before dissipating into a euphoric and creative high. The effects of Bruce Banner will linger in the head and may provide body relaxation. Bruce Banner is a bud best enjoyed during the daytime. This strain was originally bred by Dark Horse Genetics from a cross of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. Bruce Banner buds offer a diesel aroma with sweet undertones. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3. The dominant terpene of Bruce Banner is myrcene.
Bruce Banner strain effects
Bruce Banner strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Bruce Banner strain genetics
Bruce Banner grow information
- Well suited for sea of green (SOG)
- Flowers pretty fast, at about 8 to 10 weeks
- Yields typically reach up to 430g/m²
- Can exhibit many different phenotypes