My hands down favorite strain! I'm one of those smokers who typically gets couchlocked and lazy easily, so most of my experiences have been occasionally inconsistent with reviews for some hybrid strains. Typically a 1/4 a week smoker, but I swear I smoked a 1/2 of this in a week because it was so good and I was even able to get more done than usual, as well what felt like driving with a pretty high degree of focus (only incredibly relaxed). I think the only thing remotely problematic with having this strain was that I had to buy a small supply of indica for my insomnia because this DEFINITELY doesn't help with that. ;)