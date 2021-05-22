I grabbed an 1/8th of this phenomenal hybrid strain that was leftover. I am not sure how as it tested at 31% at a time when high potency batches are extremely hard to find. On opening the container I definitely smelled the high amounts of caryophyllene and limonene. Bisabolol and humulene round out the remaining predominant terpenes. On close inspection you can see the light emerald leaves completely encompassed with pearlescent trichomes that are gently turning an amber hue. Although the strain's name implies a more diverse terpene and flavinoid profile, it definitely has everything you need. Lo and behold my container even came with a couple of seeds. I read someone complaining about it on Trulieve's IG page but in all honesty, we should feel lucky if we happen to find seeds, as long as it's not completely filled with them. The manner in which MMJ is grown all but eliminates the remotest chance of pollination so this is just life finding a way.