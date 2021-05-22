Kitchen Sink reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kitchen Sink.
Kitchen Sink strain effects
Kitchen Sink strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
M........r
May 22, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
I grabbed an 1/8th of this phenomenal hybrid strain that was leftover. I am not sure how as it tested at 31% at a time when high potency batches are extremely hard to find. On opening the container I definitely smelled the high amounts of caryophyllene and limonene. Bisabolol and humulene round out the remaining predominant terpenes. On close inspection you can see the light emerald leaves completely encompassed with pearlescent trichomes that are gently turning an amber hue. Although the strain's name implies a more diverse terpene and flavinoid profile, it definitely has everything you need. Lo and behold my container even came with a couple of seeds. I read someone complaining about it on Trulieve's IG page but in all honesty, we should feel lucky if we happen to find seeds, as long as it's not completely filled with them. The manner in which MMJ is grown all but eliminates the remotest chance of pollination so this is just life finding a way.
P........6
August 6, 2021
Focused
Happy
I had a headache & it got rid of it!! I felt relaxed but not to where I didn't feel like taking a walk!!
g........7
July 7, 2021
Energetic
Anxious
Dry eyes
Definitely a daytime strain. This hybrid leans heavily toward sativa for me.
s........e
July 3, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Anxious
I did not heed the THC warning for experienced users. I thought my tolerance was pretty high. I guess not. It was an intense 2 hours of me talking myself off the ledge LOL If you are an experienced THC user, this is for you! If you have a big project needing focused attention, you will appreciate this Sativa dominant strain. It put me in the weeds quickly for a few hours. I will bravely try Kitchen Sink again when I have a something to keep busy and completely out of my head space. I thought I was a Sativa girl... maybe not. Kitchen Sink humbled me.
m........l
October 4, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Heirloom Collective.... really crazy batch. 42% Overall TAC, 39% THC and a 4% Terp profile. Intense pepper in on the inhale, gives way to a creamy, nutty, vanilla smoke that is surprisingly pleasant considering the inhale. The buds are gorgeous- long, pointy and light green as described. The name is appropriate; a strong body high, effective for pain relief and very effective for alleviating anxiety (per it's Indica leaning heritage), but with the bonus of mental uplift and a floaty focus reminiscent of a chill sativa. Definitely earned all 5 stars.
1........0
September 12, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
I have a very rare cancer, myelofibrosis I am 1 of only 13,000 living with this. I can feel some pain relief, working great on inflammation. I have very,very high pain in my bones. This helps,doesn't make go away,but definitely helps.
l........l
November 20, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
Okay so this is my first review ever. I currently just smoked a bowl of this so if I dont make sense that is why…. So relaxing, i just feel calm and floaty might be bc I had amazing day n celebrating with some weed! woot woot! or because this strain just settles all my anxiety worries. def recommend if staying in or a chill day. Overall definitely recommend at least trying it once. Second on ranking after durban poison. Fyi do have to smoke a good bowl or two to get high high
S........7
March 15, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
This is the most dense nugs I've ever seen. I mean when the budtender gave it to me I was like..."I asked for a quarter not an eighth." But it was a quarter for sure. And I'm beyond grateful I grab this stuff. What a power packed punch. It's like I know I'm blasted but I can function with that euphoric comfortableness that makes me calm and present. Where did this stuff come from? Highly recommend! A+ 10 outta 10 👍👍