stock photo similar to Kitchen Sink
Hybrid

Kitchen Sink

Kitchen Sink is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sundae Driver with GMO Cookies. This evenly-balanced strain produces uplifting effects that leave your mind focused and your body relaxed. Kitchen Sink is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance, as THC levels usually hover around 18%. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with headaches, anxiety, and depression. According to growers, Kitchen Sink grows in pointed buds with dark and light green foliage dotted with orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Connarado Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kitchen Sink, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Kitchen Sink

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Kitchen Sink strain effects

Reported by 82 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

Kitchen Sink strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    23% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Kitchen Sink products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Kitchen Sink near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Kitchen Sink strain reviews82

May 22, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
I grabbed an 1/8th of this phenomenal hybrid strain that was leftover. I am not sure how as it tested at 31% at a time when high potency batches are extremely hard to find. On opening the container I definitely smelled the high amounts of caryophyllene and limonene. Bisabolol and humulene round out the remaining predominant terpenes. On close inspection you can see the light emerald leaves completely encompassed with pearlescent trichomes that are gently turning an amber hue. Although the strain's name implies a more diverse terpene and flavinoid profile, it definitely has everything you need. Lo and behold my container even came with a couple of seeds. I read someone complaining about it on Trulieve's IG page but in all honesty, we should feel lucky if we happen to find seeds, as long as it's not completely filled with them. The manner in which MMJ is grown all but eliminates the remotest chance of pollination so this is just life finding a way.
46 people found this helpful
August 6, 2021
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
I had a headache & it got rid of it!! I felt relaxed but not to where I didn't feel like taking a walk!!
21 people found this helpful
July 7, 2021
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Anxious
Loading...Dry eyes
Definitely a daytime strain. This hybrid leans heavily toward sativa for me.
19 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight