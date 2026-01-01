Kiwi Daiquiri is a bright sativa with Total THC levels around 18%, Total Cannabinoids near 21%, and total terpene content of 1.7%, bred by Lazy Bee Gardens from the flavorful cross of Aether and Mimosa. Created in the summer of 2021 to explore new citrus-forward terpene expressions, this cultivar delivers a uniquely refreshing aromatic profile of skunky kiwi, juicy citrus, and tropical zest layered with subtle old-world earthy undertones. Dominated by limonene, caryophyllene, and alpha-pinene, Kiwi Daiquiri offers a crisp, flavorful smoke with bright lime-green buds coated in sugary trichomes. The effects lean toward its Mimosa lineage, producing a light, uplifting cerebral buzz that enhances mood, focus, and social energy without becoming overwhelming. Smooth, refreshing, and highly functional, Kiwi Daiquiri is an ideal daytime strain for creative sessions, social outings, or maintaining a positive, energized mindset throughout the day. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!