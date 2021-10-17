Kobe OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kobe OG.
Kobe OG strain effects
Kobe OG strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Nausea
a........3
October 17, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
This is a very good indica. First hit out of a bong felt strong, like Kobe in the paint. I felt it carry a comforting pressure across my back, shoulders and now it sits warmly in my chest. It makes me feel slightly tingly like I just took a small, pleasing shot of a smooth whiskey. It's also leaving a heaviness above my eyes and even an odd (but relaxing) numbness around my mouth, nose and face.
J........1
January 17, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
It’s phenomenal good body high
N........6
July 27, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Smell very citrusy and loud aroma of great stuff. Buds are soft. It also has that park em on the sidewalk effect
B........3
August 30, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
It tasted like a lemon type of gum to me! I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. It's effects onset with me almost instant. I wonderful body buzz will have you relaxed, especially after a hard day's work.
g........7
September 18, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Truly a great strain! I enjoy the couch potato feeling.
K........0
March 9, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
It’s like gg4 but a lil better
b........r
June 4, 2021
smells like french onion soup with extra onion. compared to the sweet smelling Gary Peyton, Kobe stank!
j........a
September 3, 2021
This strain is a decent one, giving you an immediate "sit your butt down" euphoric high. You can go about your business but it's alot better to just sit back and feel the seat cushion suck you in!