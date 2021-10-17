This is a very good indica. First hit out of a bong felt strong, like Kobe in the paint. I felt it carry a comforting pressure across my back, shoulders and now it sits warmly in my chest. It makes me feel slightly tingly like I just took a small, pleasing shot of a smooth whiskey. It's also leaving a heaviness above my eyes and even an odd (but relaxing) numbness around my mouth, nose and face.