Kobe OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kobe OG.

write a review

Kobe OG strain effects

Reported by 25 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Kobe OG strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    22% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Nausea
    9% of people say it helps with Nausea

Kobe OG reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
October 17, 2021
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
This is a very good indica. First hit out of a bong felt strong, like Kobe in the paint. I felt it carry a comforting pressure across my back, shoulders and now it sits warmly in my chest. It makes me feel slightly tingly like I just took a small, pleasing shot of a smooth whiskey. It's also leaving a heaviness above my eyes and even an odd (but relaxing) numbness around my mouth, nose and face.
14 people found this helpful
January 17, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
It’s phenomenal good body high
5 people found this helpful
July 27, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Smell very citrusy and loud aroma of great stuff. Buds are soft. It also has that park em on the sidewalk effect
3 people found this helpful
August 30, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
It tasted like a lemon type of gum to me! I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. It's effects onset with me almost instant. I wonderful body buzz will have you relaxed, especially after a hard day's work.
1 person found this helpful
September 18, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Truly a great strain! I enjoy the couch potato feeling.
1 person found this helpful
March 9, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
It’s like gg4 but a lil better
1 person found this helpful
June 4, 2021
smells like french onion soup with extra onion. compared to the sweet smelling Gary Peyton, Kobe stank!
1 person found this helpful
September 3, 2021
This strain is a decent one, giving you an immediate "sit your butt down" euphoric high. You can go about your business but it's alot better to just sit back and feel the seat cushion suck you in!

Buy strains with similar effects to Kobe OG

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...