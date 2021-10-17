stock photo similar to Kobe OG
HybridTHC 24%CBD 0%
Kobe OG
aka True OG
Kobe OG is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and Hindu Kush. Bred by Packwoods, Kobe OG is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kobe OG effects make them feel sleepy, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kobe OG when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Kobe OG features an aroma and flavor profile that is spicy, earthy, and woody. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kobe OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Kobe OGOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Kobe OG strain effects
Kobe OG strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Nausea
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Kobe OG products near you
Similar to Kobe OG near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Kobe OG strain reviews25
Read all reviews
a........3
October 17, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
J........1
January 17, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
N........6
July 27, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Happy