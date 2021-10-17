stock photo similar to Kobe OG
HybridTHC 24%CBD 0%

Kobe OG

aka True OG

Kobe OG is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and Hindu Kush. Bred by Packwoods, Kobe OG is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kobe OG effects make them feel sleepy, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kobe OG when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Kobe OG features an aroma and flavor profile that is spicy, earthy, and woody. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kobe OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Kobe OG strain effects

Reported by 25 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Kobe OG strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    22% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Nausea
    9% of people say it helps with Nausea
Kobe OG strain reviews25

October 17, 2021
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
This is a very good indica. First hit out of a bong felt strong, like Kobe in the paint. I felt it carry a comforting pressure across my back, shoulders and now it sits warmly in my chest. It makes me feel slightly tingly like I just took a small, pleasing shot of a smooth whiskey. It's also leaving a heaviness above my eyes and even an odd (but relaxing) numbness around my mouth, nose and face.
14 people found this helpful
January 17, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
It’s phenomenal good body high
5 people found this helpful
July 27, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Smell very citrusy and loud aroma of great stuff. Buds are soft. It also has that park em on the sidewalk effect
3 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight