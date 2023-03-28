Koffee Breath reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Koffee Breath.
Koffee Breath strain effects
Koffee Breath strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
L........d
March 28, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry eyes
My sample was at 28.45% THC with 29.10% cannabinoids. By golly this strain has a strong smack of relaxation to the eyes, cheekbones, tingly sensation throughout the body, feeling warmth and euphoria, relieved me of stress and anxiety and gave me pain relief for my sore back muscles. This strain is a diamond in the rough..if you enjoy well balanced hybrids get this if you spot it you won't regret it. The flavor reminds me of diesel mixed with coffee and hints of a tropical citrus. It's very unique yet easy to enjoy. It's a couch locker at 50/50 ratio. I have a medium tolerance and one bowl (0.15g) in my future edge smacked me hard.
m........e
March 6, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
What an amazing head rush and so calming
p........4
April 8, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly
Flower smells like christmas- very cinnamon/nutmeg/warm, interesting fruity coffee tobacco flavor. Surprisingly clear-headed and relaxed. Sativa normally raises my pulse to ~110bpm but this only raises it to ~90bpm- this is a good thing, much more enjoyable, no paranoia or anxiety. Goes well with a cup of coffee.
m........9
November 6, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Nice potent strain smoth tasting coffee that ends with a pleasant reminder of 'breath' on exhale.
r........s
October 11, 2021
I got 1/8 of this strain. I love it! its smells and taste just like coffee. it is a great morning pick me up, for getting my head clear first thing in morning.
9........c
July 20, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This is a pleasant smoke that allows one to feel relaxed and worry free without being couch-locked or pot dumb.