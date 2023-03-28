My sample was at 28.45% THC with 29.10% cannabinoids. By golly this strain has a strong smack of relaxation to the eyes, cheekbones, tingly sensation throughout the body, feeling warmth and euphoria, relieved me of stress and anxiety and gave me pain relief for my sore back muscles. This strain is a diamond in the rough..if you enjoy well balanced hybrids get this if you spot it you won't regret it. The flavor reminds me of diesel mixed with coffee and hints of a tropical citrus. It's very unique yet easy to enjoy. It's a couch locker at 50/50 ratio. I have a medium tolerance and one bowl (0.15g) in my future edge smacked me hard.

