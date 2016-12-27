ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kong
  4. Reviews

Kong reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kong.

Effects

Show all

86 people reported 605 effects
Relaxed 62%
Happy 45%
Euphoric 36%
Uplifted 30%
Sleepy 26%
Stress 36%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 22%
Depression 20%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 1%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

136

Avatar for Captainwayner
Member since 2020
Such a perfect strain for sitting back and playing some music. Hits hard and fast, heavy relaxation and euphoria. I began to feel like every breath I took was massaging my insides and waves of comfort spread throughout. Fun cerebral psychoactivity too!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepyTingly
Avatar for Soljersfortune
Member since 2019
Love this strain by far my favorite. I use it for my Carpal tunnel and to help me fall asleep. When I smoke it, takes about 15-20 mins to kick in then I get super giggly and then it varies between getting the munchies or wanting to get intimate with my SO, once in a while I'll get all tingly and sup...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for CannabizKarma
Member since 2019
My new favorite strain. I have fibromyalgia and am a chronic pain patient and this really helps with the pain and muscle stiffness. I may have to take baby hits because it will choke me but it is definitely worth the cough. I could see making edibles out of this stuff. Not many strains effect me a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for AmberleaLou
Member since 2019
Strong! Worth it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedTingly
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for 420shrekkk
Member since 2019
The best bighest testing strain around ❤️
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for mittinface
Member since 2016
amazingly relaxing. definitely a good nighttime strain for after a long day. left me feeling super happy and relaxed and I slept like a baby. love it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for eps1993
Member since 2017
This strain has an AMAZING body and head high. My whole body relaxed, while my mind floated off into a giggly, fun loving space. I was genuinely relaxed but still able to cook dinner, watch some our favorite shows and enjoy my evening. My anxiety was extremely low, and when it was time for bed sleep...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for morgannechris
Member since 2019
Thoughtful, talkative.
Read full review
Reported
feelings