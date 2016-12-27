We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 62%
Happy 45%
Euphoric 36%
Uplifted 30%
Sleepy 26%
Stress 36%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 22%
Depression 20%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 1%
Paranoid 1%
Reviews
136
Captainwayner
Member since 2020
Such a perfect strain for sitting back and playing some music. Hits hard and fast, heavy relaxation and euphoria. I began to feel like every breath I took was massaging my insides and waves of comfort spread throughout. Fun cerebral psychoactivity too!
Love this strain by far my favorite. I use it for my Carpal tunnel and to help me fall asleep. When I smoke it, takes about 15-20 mins to kick in then I get super giggly and then it varies between getting the munchies or wanting to get intimate with my SO, once in a while I'll get all tingly and sup...
My new favorite strain. I have fibromyalgia and am a chronic pain patient and this really helps with the pain and muscle stiffness.
I may have to take baby hits because it will choke me but it is definitely worth the cough.
I could see making edibles out of this stuff. Not many strains effect me a...
This strain has an AMAZING body and head high. My whole body relaxed, while my mind floated off into a giggly, fun loving space. I was genuinely relaxed but still able to cook dinner, watch some our favorite shows and enjoy my evening. My anxiety was extremely low, and when it was time for bed sleep...