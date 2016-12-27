ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kong
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Kong

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.7 138 reviews

Kong

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 138 reviews

Kong

Kong is an indica-dominant strain bred by Holy Smoke Seeds, who created this hybrid by crossing Motavation with a backcrossed White Russian. This powerhouse hybrid takes after its namesake in both strength and appearance, with hairy buds that secrete massive amounts of THC-rich resin. As promised by its heavy trichome coverage, Kong packs a punch and leaves your body anchored in relaxation while your mind floats to happy escapes.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

86 people reported 605 effects
Relaxed 62%
Happy 45%
Euphoric 36%
Uplifted 30%
Sleepy 26%
Stress 36%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 22%
Depression 20%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 1%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

138

more reviews
write a review

Find Kong nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kong nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Motavation
parent
Second strain parent
White Russian
parent
Strain
Kong

Products with Kong

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Kong nearby.