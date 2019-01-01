Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Crossing the award-winning Kosher Kush with Sorbet for a sweet, creamy flavor profile, Kosher Sorbet is a new addition to DNA Genetics’ sorbet lineup. Frosty dark green buds emanate an earthy, piney, kushy, and creamy goodness with a delicious taste. Not as potent as Kosher Kush, Kosher Sorbet is a tad more mellow, but may still leave you sedated and elated for hours.