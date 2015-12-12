Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Great strain, tons of crystal and hairs. Good flavour very earthy and pungent which I enjoyed. Works as a wonderful night time strain for relief of sciatica, anxiety and insomnia. Gives a bit of a creative burst for the first 20 minutes or so.
This strain for me smacks of Cheese. Not my favorite but certainly not a bad choice either. I tend to go "supercharger lightning" with my strains but this puts the brakes on in a big way. Definitely the one to try if you want to sleep or chill or even contemplate thoughts we often miss when our stre...
In my opinion its really hard on the indica side, I got more of a body high that just made me tired, and not want to do anything, although I prefer hybrids and sativa dominant strains, this stuff was good, but not very productive, I didn't receive any of the uplifting effects just heavy bogged down ...