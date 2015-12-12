ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kraken reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kraken.

Avatar for tethadam
Member since 2016
Got a super high THC version of this strain here in Anchorage. This stuff is potent. Earthy but spicy flavor.
Avatar for Bwoodard
Member since 2017
My new favourite. Nice sticky buds when kept with moisture pads. Wickedly potent. Amazing taste as well. Very difficult to find however.
Avatar for Jnukem
Member since 2018
Great strain, tons of crystal and hairs. Good flavour very earthy and pungent which I enjoyed. Works as a wonderful night time strain for relief of sciatica, anxiety and insomnia. Gives a bit of a creative burst for the first 20 minutes or so.
Avatar for Wilson40841
Member since 2018
I don’t usually get down on the purple side, but this stuff is FIRE. Grapefruit is my 1st love, but this is a serious side piece. Warning, gives you the mad munchies.
Avatar for JasonAWeyandt
Member since 2014
This strain for me smacks of Cheese. Not my favorite but certainly not a bad choice either. I tend to go "supercharger lightning" with my strains but this puts the brakes on in a big way. Definitely the one to try if you want to sleep or chill or even contemplate thoughts we often miss when our stre...
Avatar for MisterMeSeeks92
Member since 2018
In my opinion its really hard on the indica side, I got more of a body high that just made me tired, and not want to do anything, although I prefer hybrids and sativa dominant strains, this stuff was good, but not very productive, I didn't receive any of the uplifting effects just heavy bogged down ...
Avatar for RedVans
Member since 2016
This one had me super chatty, uplifted, happy and the giggles were on point. It also couched me, had my eyes feeling super heavy and before long I was falling asleep. A perfect night time strain.
Avatar for Polecatt613
Member since 2013
Think of this strain like a strong kush with more of a complex high. Smells and tastes like dank kush with other flavors that are hard to describe.
