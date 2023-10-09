Krazy Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Krazy Runtz.
Krazy Runtz strain effects
Krazy Runtz strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
M........0
October 9, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
A true RuntZ characteristics having strain! Although I’ve heard there’s another cross called Krazy Runtz that’s Bonkers x Runtz and also I’ve heard of what leafly has listed as it being a cross of Grease Monkey x Blue Runtz, not sure which one I’ve come across just yet but it is absolutely amazing taste and high plus appeal!
S........0
October 16, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Wonderful strain, friends at Flynstoned suggested tap roots Krazy Runtz #3 and as always they spot on. Like a Gassy sour fruit cookies, went from pacing stressed out anxious adhd trainwreck to content happy stress free positivity reset, so impressed.
d........r
November 17, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
first time smoking this strain...tastes great,glad i smoked while walking my dog.feeling relaxed and chill...my knees are aching less.
d........4
May 1, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Great taste very relaxing
T........a
August 22, 2023
Fiyah🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
d........1
December 17, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I smoked a blunt of Krazy Runtz all and got lifted. One might take his time with this potent plant. One hitter quitter for sure.
s........y
October 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
smells dank. got me feeling really loopy and giddy. good for kicking it at home