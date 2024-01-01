Picked this up Monday and I’ve been back 4 times now for more. This absolutely love the taste and smell that come from this flower. The high is great too, all I wanna do is just kick back and chill after I smoke this. Had an opportunity to share it with a friend last night and boy was he geeked. Nothing but good things came from him about this strain and he tells it how it is. If you find yourself coming across this strain pick it up, do yourself a favor and just buy it.