Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kumquat.

Kumquat strain effects

Reported by 19 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Focused

Creative

Kumquat strain helps with

  • Depression
    26% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    15% of people say it helps with Stress

January 1, 2024
Very fragrant flower with beautiful smell when broken up. Very smooth but can sneak up on you. Awesome, mellow high. Really gets you thinking 🤔
October 13, 2023
This really helps whenever I feel my pain start to flare! In no time, I am pain free and relaxed! Such a relief not just from migraines but from fibromyalgia as well.. A real life saver!!
April 17, 2024
Smells and tastes like old armpit. the effects are great but the taste and smell make the initial experience dreadful. Move on to another strain with similar effects.
March 3, 2024
Wow, just wow. One of my favorite strains. As soon as I opened the jar, the pungent smell hit me upside the head like a 2 ton heavy thing. Has a citrus honey sour type thing going on. Very euphoric high and perfect for hanging out by the fireside with friends.
March 18, 2024
I agree with Leafly's findings. Super dank, hailing from Good Farm. Every once and awhile the terpenes line up with the tastes and names. I grew up eating kumquats and the crumble I purchased goes up with a thick vapor and a distinct after taste of a kumquat! Potent. Priced right. Done right. Because it's Good Farm. I'm a repeat customer because the strains are uplifting! The live resins, anything live. Changes your perspective and pushes you to do things! Salute!
October 7, 2023
Picked this up Monday and I’ve been back 4 times now for more. This absolutely love the taste and smell that come from this flower. The high is great too, all I wanna do is just kick back and chill after I smoke this. Had an opportunity to share it with a friend last night and boy was he geeked. Nothing but good things came from him about this strain and he tells it how it is. If you find yourself coming across this strain pick it up, do yourself a favor and just buy it.
August 29, 2023
Heavenly. Super skunky and great head rush after the hit. It’s my favorite. If you like stinky, gelato, gmo, try kumquat.
October 16, 2023
This strain is a VERY acquired taste and unfortunately I was NOT a fan! I got mine from a dispensery and it smelled and tasted like it was LITERALLY sprayed by a skunk!!!
