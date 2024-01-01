stock photo similar to Kumquat
Hybrid

Kumquat

Kumquat is a balanced hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sorbetto and Sorbet a l’Orange. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kumquat is a rare and exclusive strain from Good Day Farm, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Kumquat is 18.7% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Kumquat effects include feeling uplifting, euphoric, and relaxing. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kumquat when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, migraines, and stress. Bred by Kre8 Genetics, Kumquat features flavors like citrus, honey, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Kumquat typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Kumquat is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kumquat, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Kumquat

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Kumquat strain effects

Reported by 19 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Creative

Kumquat strain helps with

  • Depression
    26% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    15% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Kumquat products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Kumquat near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Kumquat strain reviews19

January 1, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Very fragrant flower with beautiful smell when broken up. Very smooth but can sneak up on you. Awesome, mellow high. Really gets you thinking 🤔
4 people found this helpful
October 13, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
This really helps whenever I feel my pain start to flare! In no time, I am pain free and relaxed! Such a relief not just from migraines but from fibromyalgia as well.. A real life saver!!
3 people found this helpful
April 17, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Smells and tastes like old armpit. the effects are great but the taste and smell make the initial experience dreadful. Move on to another strain with similar effects.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Kumquat strain genetics