Kumquat
Kumquat is a balanced hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sorbetto and Sorbet a l’Orange. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kumquat is a rare and exclusive strain from Good Day Farm, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Kumquat is 18.7% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Kumquat effects include feeling uplifting, euphoric, and relaxing. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kumquat when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, migraines, and stress. Bred by Kre8 Genetics, Kumquat features flavors like citrus, honey, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Kumquat typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Kumquat is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kumquat, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Kumquat strain effects
Kumquat strain flavors
Kumquat strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
