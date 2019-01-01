Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Israel’s Seach Medical Cannabis Group, Kush Ben Yamini crosses Black Label with an African sativa to create a well-balanced hybrid. It offers tropical fragrances of mango and pineapple with a juicy skunk flavor. Expect buds to be light green and dense with large trichomes.