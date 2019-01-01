ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Bred by Israel’s Seach Medical Cannabis Group, Kush Ben Yamini crosses Black Label with an African sativa to create a well-balanced hybrid. It offers tropical fragrances of mango and pineapple with a juicy skunk flavor. Expect buds to be light green and dense with large trichomes.

