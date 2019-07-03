Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kush Hemp.
Reviews
3
normanras
Member since 2019
Hands down my favorite hemp strain for a post-dinner coffee and a smoke. Relaxing effects are very noticeable and anxiety seems to melt away. Well worth it the purchase - especially if it was a well-grown and manicured plant!
This one of my favorite Cbd strains. It has the best Kush taste and smell that a CBD strain has. It has a nice relaxing High. Both head and body high. It takes away the pain immensely like a CBD strain should. Definitely recommend the strain highly I got it from hemp worldwide Farms they have the be...
This is a review for Kush X bud from Breakwater Treatment Center.
Definite upper, it’s a hybrid strain. Strong sense of focus...can actually do productive work while high.
Does NOT give the munchies! Wild...never found a strain that doesn’t bring on the munchies, until now.
Eyes get extremely ...