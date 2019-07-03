ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kush Hemp reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kush Hemp.

Reviews

Avatar for normanras
Member since 2019
Hands down my favorite hemp strain for a post-dinner coffee and a smoke. Relaxing effects are very noticeable and anxiety seems to melt away. Well worth it the purchase - especially if it was a well-grown and manicured plant!
Avatar for Nivekw420
Member since 2018
This one of my favorite Cbd strains. It has the best Kush taste and smell that a CBD strain has. It has a nice relaxing High. Both head and body high. It takes away the pain immensely like a CBD strain should. Definitely recommend the strain highly I got it from hemp worldwide Farms they have the be...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Jokermalone
Member since 2019
This is a review for Kush X bud from Breakwater Treatment Center. Definite upper, it’s a hybrid strain. Strong sense of focus...can actually do productive work while high. Does NOT give the munchies! Wild...never found a strain that doesn’t bring on the munchies, until now. Eyes get extremely ...
Focused
