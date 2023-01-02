Kush IV
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Kush IV
KIV
Hybrid
Euphoric
Relaxed
Aroused
Diesel
Earthy
Flowery
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Kush IV effects are mostly calming.
Kush IV potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Kush IV is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, relaxed, and aroused. Kush IV has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Kush IV, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Kush IVOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Kush IV strain effects
Kush IV strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Kush IV products near you
Similar to Kush IV near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Kush IV strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
t........r
January 2, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Got this strain at Breakwater ATC in NJ. The aroma is gassy, earthy and fragrant. The taste is gassy/flowery. The smoke is dense and expands in the lungs. The effect is incredibly relaxing, but not couch-locked. Nice anytime strain, but more for an evening/chill experience.
j........6
July 16, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Clean hit to chill the brain out. Definitely got me into my body and relaxed without feeling dysfunctional.