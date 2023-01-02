Kush IV reviews
Kush IV strain effects
Kush IV strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........r
January 2, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Got this strain at Breakwater ATC in NJ. The aroma is gassy, earthy and fragrant. The taste is gassy/flowery. The smoke is dense and expands in the lungs. The effect is incredibly relaxing, but not couch-locked. Nice anytime strain, but more for an evening/chill experience.
j........6
July 16, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Clean hit to chill the brain out. Definitely got me into my body and relaxed without feeling dysfunctional.