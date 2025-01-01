stock photo similar to Kush Mints x Wilson
Kush Mints x Wilson
write a review
Kush Mints x Wilson is a cannabis strain bred by Masonic Seed Co of Los Angeles. Masonic is an award-winning breeder of hits like Wilson, and Banana God—he's known for hash strains in particular. Kush Mints x Wilson seems to be a cross of Kush Mints x Wilson. We're still learning more about this new strain from this prolific breeder. Leave one of the first reviews of Kush Mints x Wilson.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Kush Mints x WilsonOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Kush Mints x Wilson products near you
Similar to Kush Mints x Wilson near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—