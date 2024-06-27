I tried this strain through Breakwater in New Jersey. I have the distillate version. I take 40MGs at night which is equivalent to 4 3 second draws. Emphasizing heavy on holding in of the vaped cannabis for a duration of 3 seconds with a gentle controlled exhale. This delivery method will get the maximum desired medication to you in about 6 seconds after the first draw. This strain has a subtle, then intense front end. This will immediately cause couch lock, and pain/ anxiety relieving effects, followed closely by the munchies. During the day, the back end is nice, smooth, munchie inducing, and sedating. At night, much of the same effects are there for sure, but the sedating feature of this strain gently pushes your eyelids halfway closed, then, Mary Jane comes in with the T.K.O. Effect, and before you can even think, “oh ****” lights out.