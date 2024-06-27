Kush VIII
aka Royal Kush, Royal Kush VIII
Kush VIII
KuV
Hybrid
Sleepy
Creative
Hungry
Diesel
Earthy
Skunk
Kush VIII effects are mostly calming.
Kush VIII strain effects
Kush VIII strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Kush VIII strain reviews(5)
2........w
June 27, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I tried this strain through Breakwater in New Jersey. I have the distillate version. I take 40MGs at night which is equivalent to 4 3 second draws. Emphasizing heavy on holding in of the vaped cannabis for a duration of 3 seconds with a gentle controlled exhale. This delivery method will get the maximum desired medication to you in about 6 seconds after the first draw. This strain has a subtle, then intense front end. This will immediately cause couch lock, and pain/ anxiety relieving effects, followed closely by the munchies. During the day, the back end is nice, smooth, munchie inducing, and sedating. At night, much of the same effects are there for sure, but the sedating feature of this strain gently pushes your eyelids halfway closed, then, Mary Jane comes in with the T.K.O. Effect, and before you can even think, “oh ****” lights out.
b........3
February 25, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
my favorite all time, chill
b........y
September 7, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Kush 8 is a wonderfully terpy strain that will couch lock you while melting away your anxiety and pain. Perfect for before bed.