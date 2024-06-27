Top 3 strain for me all time and my favorite indica of all time. My medical card recently expired in April and I miss this strain from breakwater so much. Only thing that really gives me a great night sleep. I’m 21 and I’ve been using this strain for insomnia since I’ve been 15 so 6 years and I’m still not strain locked on it and it still works just as good as the first time I had it. I give this strain a 3-3-30 rule, 3 bong rips, 3 snacks and within 30 minutes your sleeping. I typically smoke this grab a bunch of snacks because you will be the hungriest you have ever been in your life and then 30 minutes later you’re knocked out cold. Breakwater treatment and wellness also puts out the best product all around in the state of New Jersey so huge props and shout out to them. Love you guys 🫶

helpful report