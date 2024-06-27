Kush VIII reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kush VIII.
Kush VIII strain effects
Kush VIII strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2........w
June 27, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I tried this strain through Breakwater in New Jersey. I have the distillate version. I take 40MGs at night which is equivalent to 4 3 second draws. Emphasizing heavy on holding in of the vaped cannabis for a duration of 3 seconds with a gentle controlled exhale. This delivery method will get the maximum desired medication to you in about 6 seconds after the first draw. This strain has a subtle, then intense front end. This will immediately cause couch lock, and pain/ anxiety relieving effects, followed closely by the munchies. During the day, the back end is nice, smooth, munchie inducing, and sedating. At night, much of the same effects are there for sure, but the sedating feature of this strain gently pushes your eyelids halfway closed, then, Mary Jane comes in with the T.K.O. Effect, and before you can even think, “oh ****” lights out.
b........3
February 25, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
my favorite all time, chill
b........y
September 7, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Kush 8 is a wonderfully terpy strain that will couch lock you while melting away your anxiety and pain. Perfect for before bed.
F........z
April 30, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Top 3 strain for me all time and my favorite indica of all time. My medical card recently expired in April and I miss this strain from breakwater so much. Only thing that really gives me a great night sleep. I’m 21 and I’ve been using this strain for insomnia since I’ve been 15 so 6 years and I’m still not strain locked on it and it still works just as good as the first time I had it. I give this strain a 3-3-30 rule, 3 bong rips, 3 snacks and within 30 minutes your sleeping. I typically smoke this grab a bunch of snacks because you will be the hungriest you have ever been in your life and then 30 minutes later you’re knocked out cold. Breakwater treatment and wellness also puts out the best product all around in the state of New Jersey so huge props and shout out to them. Love you guys 🫶
t........r
January 2, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Similar to Kush IV, this strain produces a more sedating effect. Excellent night time strain. The smell is earthy, gassy, and fruity/flowery. The smoke is dense and expands in the lungs. The flavor is like the smell. The experience is sedating, but not overwhelming.