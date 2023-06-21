LA Baker reviews
June 21, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Got some LA Baker from Vivid at a Missouri dispensary. It's LA Kush Cake x Jungle Cake. This batch tested at 31.35% THCa with 1.79% terps. Has a nice sweet pastry like scent with the flavor that was floral and nutty. BIG creeper! I was disappointed after smoking a bowl, for about 15 minutes. When it hit, completely baked!! That LA should stand for late arrival. 5 stars, will buy again.
September 25, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Got this twice now from Garcia hand-picked brand, which is hands-down, the best quality cannabis brand I’ve had so far in the PA MMJ program. This is a real solid Indica. Taste is kind of all over the place, like a gushers with Kush mints kind of thing, she’s a spicy flavorful one. This super heady heavy couch locking indica will definitely bang you up.
September 10, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
my go to florida kush was out of stock so I got LA Baker. bit more potent got totally baked...will buy again
November 19, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I picked up this strain from a dispensary in MI. My first time smoking in a couple of years. The strain of this that I got is a hybrid consisting of LA Kush Cake + Jungle Cake. Oh my god, this strain is amazing. I was having slight period cramps, they instantly disappeared. I felt relaxed, giggly and focused and aroused. The first thing this strain did was go straight to my coochie. I was playing my boyfriend in 2K and I felt like the Incredible Hulk. I felt like I could make every shot I took and DID. I beat him lol. But at some point, I wanted to pause the game and… well, f*ck lollll. Incredible high that lasted me a long time. Not too incredibly mind or body high. Just right, enough to make you euphoric yet still very functional. I didn’t feel any negatives with it aside from slight dry mouth and felt a little woozy/dizzy. Also, given I felt super focused, it definitely helped with my ADHD! Better than Vyvanse or Adderall tbh. It tastes very nutty and earthy to me with little sweet undertones. Definitely in my top 5, might even be #1 or #2.
August 31, 2023
Relaxed
Instant pain relief in the back!
March 21, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
This is my top 2 next to Khalifa Mint! Nice mellow floatation. Will have your body in chill mode with your mind relaxed and a little creative when it comes to art. If you’re a mind-caver that lets your fabricated thoughts get to you like me, this is the strain for you. PS: I wrote this after a blunt of LA Baker. If you cant understand, I don’t know what to say to you.
January 9, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Hands down the best strain I've had in the last year. the buds are covered in crystals. giving it an intimidating look aesthetically. definitely not for amateur smokers. the taste is smooth not too harsh. and the effect is amazing. it's an impressive hybrid leaning more towards the relaxing feel of an indica. yet still energizing like a sativa. I would highly recommend this strain to the everyday smoker.
July 10, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Got some from Liberty Maggie’s in Baltimore. Euphoric high with a good lime taste. Definitely put you in a nice place after work or chillin on a weekend/day-off. I compare it to Tahiti Lime because of the taste, but this gets me a bit higher. Would buy again at sale or deal.