I picked up this strain from a dispensary in MI. My first time smoking in a couple of years. The strain of this that I got is a hybrid consisting of LA Kush Cake + Jungle Cake. Oh my god, this strain is amazing. I was having slight period cramps, they instantly disappeared. I felt relaxed, giggly and focused and aroused. The first thing this strain did was go straight to my coochie. I was playing my boyfriend in 2K and I felt like the Incredible Hulk. I felt like I could make every shot I took and DID. I beat him lol. But at some point, I wanted to pause the game and… well, f*ck lollll. Incredible high that lasted me a long time. Not too incredibly mind or body high. Just right, enough to make you euphoric yet still very functional. I didn’t feel any negatives with it aside from slight dry mouth and felt a little woozy/dizzy. Also, given I felt super focused, it definitely helped with my ADHD! Better than Vyvanse or Adderall tbh. It tastes very nutty and earthy to me with little sweet undertones. Definitely in my top 5, might even be #1 or #2.