LA Baker
LA Baker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between The Cookies and Sorbet. This strain is a sweet and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and berry flavor with hints of nutty marshmallow and crisp mint. LA Baker is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us LA Baker effects include happy, relaxed, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose LA Baker when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and fatigue. Bred by DNA Genetics, LA Baker features flavors like lemon, berry, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of LA Baker typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a calming and uplifting hybrid that can help you feel happy and focused while easing your stress and worries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed LA Baker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
