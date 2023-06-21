stock photo similar to LA Baker
LA Baker

LA Baker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between The Cookies and Sorbet. This strain is a sweet and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and berry flavor with hints of nutty marshmallow and crisp mint. LA Baker is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us LA Baker effects include happy, relaxed, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose LA Baker when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and fatigue. Bred by DNA Genetics, LA Baker features flavors like lemon, berry, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of LA Baker typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a calming and uplifting hybrid that can help you feel happy and focused while easing your stress and worries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed LA Baker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

LA Baker strain effects

Reported by 20 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Happy

Euphoric

LA Baker strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    35% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    30% of people say it helps with Stress
Similar to LA Baker near Ashburn, VA

LA Baker strain reviews20

June 21, 2023
Got some LA Baker from Vivid at a Missouri dispensary. It's LA Kush Cake x Jungle Cake. This batch tested at 31.35% THCa with 1.79% terps. Has a nice sweet pastry like scent with the flavor that was floral and nutty. BIG creeper! I was disappointed after smoking a bowl, for about 15 minutes. When it hit, completely baked!! That LA should stand for late arrival. 5 stars, will buy again.
39 people found this helpful
September 25, 2023
Got this twice now from Garcia hand-picked brand, which is hands-down, the best quality cannabis brand I’ve had so far in the PA MMJ program. This is a real solid Indica. Taste is kind of all over the place, like a gushers with Kush mints kind of thing, she’s a spicy flavorful one. This super heady heavy couch locking indica will definitely bang you up.
16 people found this helpful
September 10, 2023
my go to florida kush was out of stock so I got LA Baker. bit more potent got totally baked...will buy again
11 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

LA Baker strain genetics

Strain parent
So
Sorbet
parent
LA Baker
LABkr
LA Baker