La Perla reviews
La Perla strain effects
La Perla strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
r........8
October 16, 2022
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Highly recommend
m........2
January 29, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Delicious Indica that tastes like a deep breath in the woods. Piney and delicious. Couple hits off the flower vape and feeling great.