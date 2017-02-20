ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lady Liberty is a balanced 50/50 hybrid strain that delivers a strong blast of energized euphoria alongside a sweet grapefruit aroma. Notes of citrus arrive on the inhale while sweet earthiness is unleashed on the exhale in a flavorful introduction to Lady Liberty’s dual-edged head and body effects. Relaxation overcomes your physical senses while uplifting euphoria shakes creativity and happiness wide awake. She wears her potency in a crystal coat of trichomes, a shining testament to Lady Liberty’s THC content which often surpasses 22%.

Avatar for lenico1988
Member since 2015
Very uplifting head high
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
