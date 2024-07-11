Land Mine
Land Mine
LM
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Chemical
Pungent
Earthy
Land Mine effects are mostly energizing.
Land Mine is an ultra-funky hybrid marijuana strain bred by the all-stars at Archive Seed Bank. it combine the sativa buzziness of a PNW cut of Dog Shit with the more balanced Dosidos (Leafly's 2021 Strain of the Year!). Typically very potent, Land Mine combines disparate notes of funk, sweetness and dank earthiness into an exciting and curious bouquet of aromas that may be best enjoyed by experienced consumers. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Land Mine, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Land MineOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Land Mine products near you
Similar to Land Mine near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Land Mine strain reviews(1)
Read all reviews
s........0
July 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Absolutely Fantastic(rare) my friends got the juice tho,🤟,Soooo relaxing potent,tasty and hits all the terpene profile of dreams,Top Flight.