I have bought probably a pound of this through the last year. One thing I will say this isn’t you everyday dubbed over runtz or gelato. This is a legacy strain from Humboldt and it has the classic flavor and experience Ridgeline farms has done a tremendous job they bring real genetics and real flavors. Do yourself a favor and buy this when you see it Gage and Cookies and Noxx in Michigan carry this strain. Creamy kush flavor so enjoyable.