- 25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
s........9
October 19, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Completely sedated 💯 D O P E
j........t
November 4, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Helped pull me out of a panic attack and depressive episode. Fire flower for those who need something to make the day good 💪🏼
s........o
Yesterday
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Such a great strain, gets me decently high after ONE bowl when it usually takes three with other strains. Tastes good, the high is intense but short, and it's great for relaxing
L........1
Today
I have bought probably a pound of this through the last year. One thing I will say this isn’t you everyday dubbed over runtz or gelato. This is a legacy strain from Humboldt and it has the classic flavor and experience Ridgeline farms has done a tremendous job they bring real genetics and real flavors. Do yourself a favor and buy this when you see it Gage and Cookies and Noxx in Michigan carry this strain. Creamy kush flavor so enjoyable.