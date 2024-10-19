Lantz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lantz.

Lantz strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Uplifted

Happy

Lantz strain helps with

  • Eye pressure
    25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
  • Inflammation
    25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia

October 19, 2024
Completely sedated 💯 D O P E
2 people found this helpful
November 4, 2024
Helped pull me out of a panic attack and depressive episode. Fire flower for those who need something to make the day good 💪🏼
2 people found this helpful
Yesterday
Such a great strain, gets me decently high after ONE bowl when it usually takes three with other strains. Tastes good, the high is intense but short, and it's great for relaxing
Today
I have bought probably a pound of this through the last year. One thing I will say this isn’t you everyday dubbed over runtz or gelato. This is a legacy strain from Humboldt and it has the classic flavor and experience Ridgeline farms has done a tremendous job they bring real genetics and real flavors. Do yourself a favor and buy this when you see it Gage and Cookies and Noxx in Michigan carry this strain. Creamy kush flavor so enjoyable.

